CHESNEE, SC- Betty Johnson Wolfe, 88, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her home. She was the widow of Roy Wolfe, who died in 2004.
Mrs. Wolfe was a native of Spartanburg and the daughter of Virgil E. and Carrie Poteat Johnson. She was a homemaker and a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Thomas Wolfe of Chesnee; a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Gary
Arrowood of Boiling Springs; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and two great, great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Steve Wolfe and a daughter, Anita Ann Wolfe.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of
Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church officiated by Dr. Hank Williams. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the , 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 120 Heywood Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 19, 2019