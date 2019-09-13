|
Bettye Blaylock Kinard, 93, widow of Dr. Henry Bennett Kinard, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Hospice House.
Born in Birmingham, AL, June 23, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Harry I. and Lucile Wilson Blaylock. Mrs. Kinard attended Auburn University where she completed her studies in 1946 and has resided in Greenwood for over 72 years. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Kinard was predeceased by a son, Dr. Henry Bennett Kinard, III.
She is survived by two children, Dr. Harry Wilson Kinard (Mary) of Spartanburg, SC, Lucile Kinard Williamson (Ervin) of Greenville, SC and a daughter-in-law, Harriett Kinard Davis (Randy) of Columbia, SC; Nine grandchildren, Henry Kinard (Jillian), Howard Kinard (Noel), Wilson Kinard (Kristi), Katherine Gouch (Charles), Andrew Kinard (Karissa), Courtney Worley (Ben), Will Kinard (Natalie), Lou Williamson and Harry Williamson (Taylor); and fifteen great-grandchildren.
A private family burial will be held at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. James McCoy-Bruce officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church of Greenwood, 211 N. Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 13, 2019