Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
(864) 223-2223
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Main Street United Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Main Street United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettye Kinard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettye (Blaylock) Kinard


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettye (Blaylock) Kinard Obituary
Bettye Blaylock Kinard, 93, widow of Dr. Henry Bennett Kinard, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Hospice House.
Born in Birmingham, AL, June 23, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Harry I. and Lucile Wilson Blaylock. Mrs. Kinard attended Auburn University where she completed her studies in 1946 and has resided in Greenwood for over 72 years. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Kinard was predeceased by a son, Dr. Henry Bennett Kinard, III.
She is survived by two children, Dr. Harry Wilson Kinard (Mary) of Spartanburg, SC, Lucile Kinard Williamson (Ervin) of Greenville, SC and a daughter-in-law, Harriett Kinard Davis (Randy) of Columbia, SC; Nine grandchildren, Henry Kinard (Jillian), Howard Kinard (Noel), Wilson Kinard (Kristi), Katherine Gouch (Charles), Andrew Kinard (Karissa), Courtney Worley (Ben), Will Kinard (Natalie), Lou Williamson and Harry Williamson (Taylor); and fifteen great-grandchildren.
A private family burial will be held at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. James McCoy-Bruce officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church of Greenwood, 211 N. Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blyth Funeral Home
Download Now