CHESNEE, SC- Beulah Mae Arledge, 90, widow of Harlan Arledge passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home.
Born May 14, 1929 in Rutherfordton, NC., she was a daughter of the late Fred Blackwell and Dovie Hutchins Blackwell. She was a retired textiles worker and a member of Alverson Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving are her daughters, Mildred Hamrick (Hoyt), Patricia Hall (Gary), Brenda Martin (Bill), Judy Arrowwood (Harry), Janice Lewter; son, Larry Arledge (Teresa); brothers, Carl, Junior, Sam and Henry Blackwell; 23 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, 37 great-great-grandchildren and a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Arledge.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Roger Arledge, brother, Roy Blackwell, sister, Estelle Gowan and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will have a private graveside service on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Alverson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 or to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Family members are at their respective homes.
