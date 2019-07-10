Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Louis and Carter Smith
Beverly Ann (Roberts) Thomason


1939 - 2019
Beverly Ann (Roberts) Thomason Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- On Monday, July 8, 2019, Beverly Ann Roberts Thomason passed away at the age of 79.
Beverly was born on December 7, 1939 in Columbus, GA to Warren A. Roberts, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Miller Roberts. She spent her early years in Atlantic Beach, FL, moving to Spartanburg, SC where she graduated from Spartanburg High School. She attended Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, VA.
Beverly was truly a woman for all seasons. She was a mother of four boys, a gracious hostess, a chef par excellence, a world traveler, an avid hunter, and a champion trap shooter. Her later years were spent playing mah-jongg with friends, and volunteering with Hadassah at Temple B'nai Israel. Beverly's favorite role was serving as Property Mistress for the Spartanburg Little Theater, which she did for many years. She loved the theater and always said she had the "best seat in the house."
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Harvey Lewis Roberts.
She is survived by her sons, Louis Smith (Carter) of Spartanburg, SC, Geoffrey Smith (Lois) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, James Thomason of Spartanburg, SC, and Scott Thomason (Kim) of Denver, CO; and five grandchildren, Kathleen Smith, Ben Smith, Keller McCall Smith, Coleman Smith and Carson Smith. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra Allen, of Rhode Island; and her brother, Warren Roberts (Jan) of Columbia, SC.
The family will receive friends at the home of Louis and Carter Smith on Thursday, July 11th, 6:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be private.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice and the Spartanburg Little Theater or the .
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 10, 2019
