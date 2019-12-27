|
INMAN, SC- Beverly Darlyne Jones Keller, 78, of 249 Bent River Drive, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at her residence. Beverly was born in Camden, New Jersey on May 5, 1941, a daughter of the late Nellie Middleton Jones. She was the wife of Richard Fremont Keller, III.
She was the Children's Ministry Director at Suncoast Baptist Church for over 30 years and was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church, Inman, South Carolina.
In addition to her husband, Beverly is survived by two sons Rev. Chip Keller, of Winterhaven, Florida; Donald C. Keller and his wife, Faith, of Newark, Delaware, seven grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Beverly was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Darlyne Keller. Visitation will be held 11:00 AM until 11:45 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at New Prospect Baptist Church in Inman, South Carolina. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at New Prospect Baptist Church, conducted by, Rev. Matthew Bishop and Rev. Chip Keller. Burial will take place in Point Ariel Community Church Cemetery in Erial, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 9321 Hwy 9, Inman, SC 29349.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 27, 2019