UNION, SC- Mrs. Beverly Freeman Denton, age 73, of Union, SC, passed away peacefully at Spartanburg Regional Restorative Care Hospital on May 20, 2020 after a brave and courageous battle with cancer.
Born on August 7, 1946, in Winnsboro, SC, Beverly was the daughter of the late Cleveland T. Freeman and Orie Miller Freeman. After graduating from Winnsboro High School in 1964, Beverly had a long and successful career in the corrugated box industry and was a member of Philippi Baptist Church in Union. She was also a fervent supporter of USC-Union.
Beverly was a fun-loving person and there was never a dull moment with her. She loved animals, the beach, cooking and entertaining, traveling, singing in the church choir, and spending time with her friends and large family. Her presence and smile brightened all the lives that she touched. She will be remembered as a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Colonel C. Richard Denton; stepdaughter, Renee; step-granddaughter, Kelsey and her fur baby, Chloe all of Union. Her siblings: Carolyn Jones (Bug), Cheryl Rabon (Glen) and Gary Freeman all of Winnsboro, Iris Szymanski (Michael) of Blythewood and Lauren Sease (Randy) of Chapin. She was known as "Aunt B" to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews whom she loved to the moon and back. Special friends: Mike and Joyce Parris, Jimmie (Butch) and Sheila Carter, Barham F. "Banny" Kennedy, and Sarah Ann Franklin all of Union; Jim Wheeler and Janice McMahan of Greenwood and Pat Nivens of Clover.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff and nurses of Spartanburg Regional and Spartanburg Restorative Care Hospital for their care and support during this time.
Due to the circumstances of COVID19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Beverly Denton Scholarship Fund at USC-Union or to a .
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 22, 2020