GAFFNEY, SC- Beverly Palmer Putman, 81, of 242 Starr Ridge Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Charles Buddy Putman and the daughter of the late Harley Palmer and Mary Curtis Palmer. She was retired from Oxford, enjoyed working in her yard, loved flowers and was a good seamstress. Mrs. Putman was a faithful member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School and Training Union Teacher and served on various other committees.
In addition to her husband, also surviving is a daughter, April Newton (Greg) of Spartanburg; two grandchildren, Bradley Newton and Lydia Newton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Putman was preceded in death by a daughter, Frieda Marie Matthews; a brother, John Harley Palmer; and four sisters, Dorothy Sutton, Fay Fowler, Frances Wagstaff and Opal Sanders.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clyde Thomas and Reverend Andrew Wolfe officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC, 29342.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 23, 2019