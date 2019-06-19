Home

Services
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
View Map
Beverly R. Berg Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Beverly R. Berg, 82, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at White Oak at North Grove-Spartanburg. Born November 2, 1936, in Morgan, PA, she was the daughter of the late George Washington Rexrode and Nancy Goldie Miller Rexrode.
Survivors include her children, Nancy Berg (Tim Jackson) of Moore, SC, Roland Berg (Glenda) of Frankenmuth, MI, James Berg (Colleen) of Byron, MI, and Lizabeth Burns (Thomas) of Lancaster, SC; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many treasured nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be 10:30-11:15 AM Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 11:30 AM, conducted by The Rev. Bryan Siefert.
Burial will be in Green Pond Cemetery, 300 Chicken Foot Creek Rd., Woodruff, SC 29388.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 19, 2019
