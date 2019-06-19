|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Beverly R. Berg, 82, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at White Oak at North Grove-Spartanburg. Born November 2, 1936, in Morgan, PA, she was the daughter of the late George Washington Rexrode and Nancy Goldie Miller Rexrode.
Survivors include her children, Nancy Berg (Tim Jackson) of Moore, SC, Roland Berg (Glenda) of Frankenmuth, MI, James Berg (Colleen) of Byron, MI, and Lizabeth Burns (Thomas) of Lancaster, SC; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many treasured nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be 10:30-11:15 AM Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 11:30 AM, conducted by The Rev. Bryan Siefert.
Burial will be in Green Pond Cemetery, 300 Chicken Foot Creek Rd., Woodruff, SC 29388.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 19, 2019