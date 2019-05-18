Home

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Bellview Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Bellview Baptist Church
B.H. "Beechie" Workman


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
B.H. "Beechie" Workman Obituary
WOODRUFF- B.H. "Beechie" Workman, 94, of 4101 Hwy. 101, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, May 17, 2019 following several months of declining health at his beloved home Hurricane Tavern in Cashville, the home in which he was born November 29, 1924.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 76 years, Sara Roberts Workman; his children, grandsons and great-grands; Karen (Al) Harlan, Laura (Gary) Edge; Mike Workman, Beechie (Jane) Workman; grandsons, Everette (Amy), Michael (Missy), Ryan (Kim), and Matthew (Jennifer); his great-grands, Elias, Avalie, Sarah, Seth, Emma, Wyatt, Brayden, Landen Workman and Chloe Worley.
He was the only child of Jesse Vandiver and Estelle Pearson Workman and the only grandchild of C.H. and Maggie Brockman Workman. He was a member of Bellview Baptist Church and had served as deacon, training union director and RA leader. He was a member of Crescent Masonic Lodge for over 70 years. He loved his family, the farm and home that had belonged to his father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved dogs, horses and fishing and was an avid quail and deer hunter.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Bellview Baptist Church by Rev. Carey Caldwell and Rev. Fred Quidley.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bellview Baptist Church/ Janie Chapman Offering, 901 Bellview Road, Woodruff, S.C. 29388 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 1530 Drayton Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his in-home caregiver, Erin Smith. We appreciate everyone with Spartanburg Regional Hospice and Home Health who assisted B.H. and our family during his illness. A special thanks to Stormy Smith, Donna Littlefield, Pat and Kaci.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 18, 2019
