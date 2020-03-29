|
|
Inman, SC- Mr. Bill H. Thomas, III of Inman, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Thomas was born on June 9, 1950 in Cleveland County, NC to Margaret Solesbee Thomas and the late William H. Thomas, Jr. He had worked as a Senior Engineer for most of his life, he had attended Green Point Baptist Church, and was a United States Army Veteran.
Survivors include his loving wife, Vivian L. Thomas; son, Glenn B. Thomas (Beth); two sisters, Jean Loving (Gary) and Sally O' Shields (Allen); brother, Wendell Arthur Thomas (Lorri); and one grandson, William Bryce Thomas.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the Thomas family.
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 29, 2020