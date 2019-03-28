Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery
Bill Johnson Obituary
MOORE, SC- William "Bill" Johnson, 68, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Worth Macon and Georgia Lyda Johnson.
Survivors include two sisters, Emma Jean Colley and Judy Johnson. He was predeceased by four brothers, John Hezzie Johnson, Jimmy N. Johnson, Joseph Henry Johnson and Broadus Johnson; a sister, Jane Edna Johnson.
Graveside Services will be held at 4 PM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Daniel Bryant officiating.
The family is at the home of Robert and Janice Colley, 580 Sunflower Way, Moore, SC 29369.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
