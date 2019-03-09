|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Bill Meeks, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, 70, died at his home on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Bill is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patsy; children, Gregg and Melissa; grandchildren, Hunter and Brianna; and brother, Ronnie.
The family will host a memorial service at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 10, 2019, at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, with The Rev. Ross Chellis and The Rev. Derrell Beason officiating. Visitation will follow the service.
Honorary escort will be the members of Timberland Hunt Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Youth Fund of New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 210 Rainbow Lake Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 9, 2019