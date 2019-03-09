Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
New Beginnings United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Meeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Meeks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bill Meeks Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Bill Meeks, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, 70, died at his home on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Bill is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patsy; children, Gregg and Melissa; grandchildren, Hunter and Brianna; and brother, Ronnie.
The family will host a memorial service at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 10, 2019, at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, with The Rev. Ross Chellis and The Rev. Derrell Beason officiating. Visitation will follow the service.
Honorary escort will be the members of Timberland Hunt Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Youth Fund of New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 210 Rainbow Lake Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.