CHESNEE, SC- William Mitchell "Billy" Andrews Jr., 50, husband of Marlene Johnson Andrews passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Born November 21, 1968 in Spartanburg, he was a son of Brenda Charles Graham of Chesnee and the late William Mitchell Andrews Sr.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter, Amy Hayes of Chesnee; son, Michael Andrews of Chesnee; brother, Wayne Andrews of Conway; sisters, Rita Sloan of Switzer, Tina Kearse of Chesnee and grandchildren, Caden Mills, McKenzie Mills and Aubrey Hayes.
A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Ron Culbertson officiating.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 20, 2019