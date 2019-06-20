Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Andrews

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy Andrews Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- William Mitchell "Billy" Andrews Jr., 50, husband of Marlene Johnson Andrews passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Born November 21, 1968 in Spartanburg, he was a son of Brenda Charles Graham of Chesnee and the late William Mitchell Andrews Sr.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter, Amy Hayes of Chesnee; son, Michael Andrews of Chesnee; brother, Wayne Andrews of Conway; sisters, Rita Sloan of Switzer, Tina Kearse of Chesnee and grandchildren, Caden Mills, McKenzie Mills and Aubrey Hayes.
A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Ron Culbertson officiating.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now