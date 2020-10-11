SPARTANBURG, SC- It is with great sadness that the family of Billy Carlyle Terry announces his passing on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 89 years. He was born April 5, 1931, to the late Edward and Stella O. Terry of Pageland, SC.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sybil Jo Mabry Terry. Billy will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Robert E. Terry; his children, John Edward Terry and wife Christina, Sarah Anne Terry Standridge, and granddaughters, Alden Terry Dalton (Chris) and Melanie Terry Kinsey (Brant). Billy was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank Terry, Joseph Terry, Franklin Terry, and sister, Betty Terry Houston.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Billy was a graduate of USC School of Business and the University of South Carolina School of Law. He practiced law at the Odom Terry Cantrell & Gaines Firm in Spartanburg from 1961 - 2011. In 1973 he was admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court. Billy was heavily involved with the Piedmont Interstate Fair for 55 years. He served on the Board of Directors and was President from 1991 - 2002. Billy was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg where he served as a deacon and an Elder. One of the jobs he loved the most was serving as the Chairman of the Usher Committee for First Presbyterian for 30 years.
Billy will be fondly remembered by the many people he touched through his kind heartedness and genuine support.
Funeral services are pending.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
