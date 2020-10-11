1/1
Billy Carlyle Terry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- It is with great sadness that the family of Billy Carlyle Terry announces his passing on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 89 years. He was born April 5, 1931, to the late Edward and Stella O. Terry of Pageland, SC.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sybil Jo Mabry Terry. Billy will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Robert E. Terry; his children, John Edward Terry and wife Christina, Sarah Anne Terry Standridge, and granddaughters, Alden Terry Dalton (Chris) and Melanie Terry Kinsey (Brant). Billy was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank Terry, Joseph Terry, Franklin Terry, and sister, Betty Terry Houston.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Billy was a graduate of USC School of Business and the University of South Carolina School of Law. He practiced law at the Odom Terry Cantrell & Gaines Firm in Spartanburg from 1961 - 2011. In 1973 he was admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court. Billy was heavily involved with the Piedmont Interstate Fair for 55 years. He served on the Board of Directors and was President from 1991 - 2002. Billy was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg where he served as a deacon and an Elder. One of the jobs he loved the most was serving as the Chairman of the Usher Committee for First Presbyterian for 30 years.
Billy will be fondly remembered by the many people he touched through his kind heartedness and genuine support.
Funeral services are pending.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Angie Neal
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved