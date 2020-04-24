Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Davis Obituary
CAMPOBELLO- Billy Dean Davis, 74, passed away April 22, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of Marjorie Emory Davis of Inman and the late Verlon Davis, he was a former construction superintendent and member of Hly Springs Baptist Church.
Also surviving are two sons, Chris Davis (Amanda) of Greer and Isom Davis of Meridian, Mississippi; a brother, Jimmy Davis of Inman; a sister, Margretha Stinson of Campobello; and five grandchildren, Austin, Kenzie, Levi, Abby and Issac Davis.
A private graveside service will be held at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 225 S. Pleasantburg Drive, C17, Greenville, SC 29607.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -