|
|
CAMPOBELLO- Billy Dean Davis, 74, passed away April 22, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of Marjorie Emory Davis of Inman and the late Verlon Davis, he was a former construction superintendent and member of Hly Springs Baptist Church.
Also surviving are two sons, Chris Davis (Amanda) of Greer and Isom Davis of Meridian, Mississippi; a brother, Jimmy Davis of Inman; a sister, Margretha Stinson of Campobello; and five grandchildren, Austin, Kenzie, Levi, Abby and Issac Davis.
A private graveside service will be held at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 225 S. Pleasantburg Drive, C17, Greenville, SC 29607.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 24, 2020