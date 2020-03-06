Home

Billy Gene Stewart


1928 - 2020
Billy Gene Stewart Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Billy Gene "B. G." Stewart, 91, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home. Born September 27, 1928, in Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late James and Eunice Turner Stewart and husband of the late Mary Sue Stewart.
Mr. Steward retired from Asplundh after 30 years of service then owned and operated B. G. Stewart Exterminating for 35 years until he was 85 years old.
Survivors include his daughters, Kathy Revels and Ginger Lewis; grandchildren, Melanie Fulbright (Mitchell), Jeffrey Revels (Karen), Melissa Lewis, and Shana Lewis Lowe; great-grandchildren, Joshua Anderson (Courtney), Adam Anderson, Kate Revels, Carson Revels, Chancellor Revels, Kayse Lowe, Kallie Lowe, and Kristen Lowe; great-great-grandchildren, Rowan Anderson, Myles Anderson, and Elsi Lowe; brothers, Cecil Stewart, Durant Stewart (Helen), and Rufus Stewart (Ann); sister, Margaret Ann Stevens; and sister-in-law, Susie Stewart. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Michael Mahaffey; brother, Harold Stewart; and sister, Geraldine Wiseman.
Services will be private.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 6, 2020
