Billy Joe Sortor Sr., 57, passed away at his home on April 8. 2019.
Survivors include: his mother, Mattie G. Sortor; his wife, Linda Sortor; his sister, Annie L. Hester; his six children; and his sixteen grandchildren all of Spartanburg, SC.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Sortor.
Services to be held on Monday April 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 502 S. Daniel Morgan Ave., Spartanburg, SC. Rev. Dr. M. Keith McDaniel, Sr. will officiate.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019