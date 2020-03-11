|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Billy "Bill" Lee Hawkins, 79, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Upstate Community Hospice House-Landrum. Born September 14, 1940, in Spartanburg County, SC he was the son of the late Mark Clinton Hawkins and Myrtle Burke Hawkins Lowe.
Bill moved to Cherokee County at an early age. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and earned a BA Degree at Limestone College. He was a U. S. Air Force veteran serving in Japan and Iceland 1959-1963. Mr. Hawkins was employed with Firestone and retired from Spartanburg Steel Products, Inc. after 41 years of service.
His community memberships included Holy Communion Lutheran Church, life-memberships with Clifton Sunrise Masonic Lodge #215 AFM, York Rite Masonic Bodies, Spartanburg Shrine Club, Hejaz Temple, and the VFW. He was also a charter member of the Charlotte Motor Speedway Club.
Survivors include his wife of over 40 years, Donna Dobbins Hawkins; daughter, Nikki Brown Little of Spartanburg, SC; grandsons, Aaron and Austin Little; and sister, Barbara Hawkins Parker of Cowpens, SC.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Cindy Adair Inman. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Upstate Community Hospice House, 260 Fairwinds Drive, Landrum, SC 29356.
The family is at the home.
