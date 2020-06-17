INMAN- Billy Mac "Tiny" Cooley, Jr., 57, passed away on June 15, 2020 at his home.
A native of Williamston, son of the late Billy Mac Cooley, Sr., and Sara Cartee Cooley, he was a retired employee of DMX Transportation and a member of First Baptist Church Gowensville.
Surviving are his wife, Cynthia "Cindy" Crowder Cooley of the home; two sons, James Burnette of Greenville and Adam Burnette of Fountain Inn; two sisters, Teresa C. Thompson (Jerry) of Pelzer and Kathy C. Flowers (Mark) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; two grandchildren, Damion Burnette and Kaiden Martin and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church Gowensville conducted by Pastor Josh Phillips and Pastor Bruce Schmidt.
Due to social distancing, there will be limited seating.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Gowensville, 5650 N. Highway 14, Landrum, SC 29356 or American Heart Association, Upstate SC Regional Office, Attn: Memorial Donations, 3535 Pelham Road, Suite 101, Greenville, SC 29615.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
The Wood Mortuary, Inc. Greer, SC
A native of Williamston, son of the late Billy Mac Cooley, Sr., and Sara Cartee Cooley, he was a retired employee of DMX Transportation and a member of First Baptist Church Gowensville.
Surviving are his wife, Cynthia "Cindy" Crowder Cooley of the home; two sons, James Burnette of Greenville and Adam Burnette of Fountain Inn; two sisters, Teresa C. Thompson (Jerry) of Pelzer and Kathy C. Flowers (Mark) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; two grandchildren, Damion Burnette and Kaiden Martin and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church Gowensville conducted by Pastor Josh Phillips and Pastor Bruce Schmidt.
Due to social distancing, there will be limited seating.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Gowensville, 5650 N. Highway 14, Landrum, SC 29356 or American Heart Association, Upstate SC Regional Office, Attn: Memorial Donations, 3535 Pelham Road, Suite 101, Greenville, SC 29615.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
The Wood Mortuary, Inc. Greer, SC
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.