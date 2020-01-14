|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Billy Roland McKinney, 85, formerly of Casey Creek Road, Chesnee, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Valley Falls Terrace. He was the widower of Shirley Duncan McKinney.
Mr. McKinney was a native of Spartanburg County and a son of the late Roy and Pluma Goode McKinney. He was a former shipping clerk with Bruckner Machinery and a member of Casey Creek Baptist Church where he was a former deacon and Sunday school teacher.
Survivors include daughters: Gwen Jackson, Barbara (Gene) Sewell, and Debbie (Gene) Crane; sisters: Shural Hall and Gayle Williams; six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and special friend, Wartha Martin. He was predeceased by a son: Tommy McKinney; two brothers: Norman and Bernard McKinney; a sister: Guynell Hughes.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Casey Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Dr. Jerry White and Rev. Gary Adkins. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Casey Creek Baptist Church, 1199 Casey Creek Road, Chesnee, SC 29323.
The family will be at the home of Barbara and Gene Sewell.
E-condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 14, 2020