SPARTANBURG, SC- Billy "Bill" Ray Bland, 90, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice. Born December 30, 1929 in Goldsboro, NC he was the son of the late Wiley Roscoe Bland and Ethel Holmes Bland and husband to the late Ann Marie Coletta Bland.
Mr. Bland received an undergraduate degree from Duke University and a Master's degree from the University of Tennessee and was recruited by Milliken in 1964. He then bought the Atlas Van Lines agency in Spartanburg and ran it until the early 2000's. An avid golfer, he also loved to fish and read.
He was a member and past President of the Lion's Club. He attended St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
Survivors include his daughters, Tonya Brownlee (Rick) and Lisa Alexander all of Spartanburg, SC, and Joni Thompson (Larry) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Lauren Deaton (Reno) of Greer, SC, Corrie Stafford (Brandon) of Lake Bowen, SC, Tyler Brownlee of Spartanburg, SC, Walker Brownlee (Lindsay) of Greenville, SC, Steve Thompson of Atlanta, GA and Chad Thompson (Rosalind) of Lexington, SC; seven great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by eight brothers and sisters.
Services will be private.
No flowers please, memorials may be made to Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties, PO Box 1582, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or Spartanburg Lion's Club, PO Box 647, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel