WOODRUFF, SC- William "Billy" Jefferson Rogers, 65, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born July 26, 1954 in Woodruff, he was the son of the late Wirron Tillman and Martha Adams Rogers. He was a graduate of Clemson University and a founding chairman of Ducks Unlimited - Woodruff chapter. He worked in the textile industry, but previously employed with Electrolux of Fletcher, NC. Billy was an avid gardener and fan of the Clemson Tigers.
Survivors include his dearest sweetheart, Joy Johnson; two sons, Nathan (Jennifer), and Adam (Brittany); their mother, Billie Jean Rogers; two brothers, Jackie (Bobbie), and Larry; one sister, Karen (Eddie); four grandchildren, Atlee, Campbell, Harper and Lawson.
A Memorial Services will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with Dr. D.J. Horton officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00am-1:00pm prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Woodruff Ducks Unlimited Greenwing (Youth Hunter Education) make checks payable to Woodruff Ducks Unlimited PO Box 1044 - Duncan, SC 29334. http://www.greenwing.org/
The family is at the home of son, Nathan Rogers - 203 Plantation Drive, Woodruff, SC 29388.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 8, 2019