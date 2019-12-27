|
SPARTANBURG, SC- On Christmas Eve morning as God's glory broke through the clouds, Billy went home to be with his Lord and Savior, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's and Dementia. Born on March 7, 1949, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Bill and Thelma Shaw.
Billy graduated from Spartanburg High School and then spent four years in the Air Force. He was a graduate of Limestone College and worked for many years at Toledo Scales and then retired from SEW-Eurodrive. Billy was a member of Beaumont Baptist Church where he worshipped and served the Lord, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and a cherished member of the choir and ensemble. He was also a Gideon helping to spread God's word to others.
Billy loved God and his family first and foremost. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Ann McCraw Shaw; son, Brooks Shaw, and wife, Penny, and daughter, Molly Peake and husband, Chad. His grandchildren were his pride and joy: Carson, Abigail, and Anna Kate Shaw, along with Maddie Grace and Ann Claire Peake. Billy is also survived by a sister, Ann Sizemore (Terry) and a brother Terry Shaw (Sharon).
Billy's family and friends will remember him as a loving, kind, and humble man, who found joy in the small things of life. Billy's love of Christ shone through him in all his words and actions.
Funeral services to celebrate Billy's life will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Beaumont Baptist Church conducted by The Rev. John Lee. Assisting with the service will also be The Rev. John Cox, and The Rev. Dr. Steven McLain. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaumont Baptist Church, 945 Beaumont Avenue Ext., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
A special thank you to Memory Care of Simpsonville, SC, for all your love, concern, and care not only given to Billy, but to his family. Also, a special thanks to Interim Hospice Care for your love and kindness shown during Billy's transition to Heaven.
