Billy "Bill" Stillinger


1936 - 2020
Billy "Bill" Stillinger Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Billy Roger Stillinger, 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Spartanburg Rehabilitation Institute. Born August 25, 1936, in Orangeburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Jerry and Lou Ellen Whetstone Stillinger.
A National Guard veteran, Mr. Stillinger was a member of Morningside Baptist Church, the Unity Sunday School Class, and served as Deacon and Chairman of the Benevolence Committee for many years. He was also a member of the Lion's Club, a Mason, and retired manager and agent for Life of Georgia Insurance Company.
Bill adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was very caring and sharing. He showed great concern for others in all situations. He was an avid Gamecock fan for many years and enjoyed coaching Little League as well as calling swim meets at Hillbrook pool. He also taught LUTC classes at Spartanburg Community College and enjoyed golf.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Stroman Stillinger; children, Kathy Moss (Don) of Cowpens, SC and Mark Stillinger (Dan) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Cameron Moss (Sarah) of Trussville, AL, Anna Kathryn Dover (Jonathan) of Spartanburg, SC, and Caroline Rossi (Mark) of Columbia, SC; and great-grandchildren, Ali Grace Moss of Trussville, AL and Calhoun Weeks Dover of Spartanburg, SC.
Visitation will be 1:30-2:15 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Morningside Baptist Church, 897 S. Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, with funeral services following at 2:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Steven R. Owensby and The Rev. Jack Dodds. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 24, 2020
