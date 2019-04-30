|
N. AUGUSTA, SC- Blanch Martha Kinsey Corbin, 95, of Spartanburg, preceded in death by her husband of 62 years eight months, John C. Corbin Sr., and a son, Steven Stroud Corbin, enters into the presence of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior on April 28, 2019.
Born August 11, 1923, in Oconee County, SC, to the late Lacey Charles and Ethel May Stroud Kinsey, she spent the majority of her childhood in Lexington, NC, graduating from Lexington High School, and marrying her husband John C. Corbin Sr. She retired from Lyman Printing and Finishing as an executive secretary and was member of First Baptist Spartanburg since 1963 having taught Sunday School for 25 years.
Mrs. Corbin is survived by a son, John, Jr., and his wife Kathryn; daughter-in-law, Sue Corbin and many grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, husband and son, she was predeceased by sisters, Mary Kinsey Swing, Mildred Kinsey Trotter of Clarkesville, GA, and brother, Tom B. Kinsey of North Carolina.
Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by the Rev. Robert Morgan, with music by the Rev. Sal Barone. The family will receive friends at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 950West Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 or First Baptist Spartanburg Building Fund, 250 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019