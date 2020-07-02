CAMPOBELLO- Carroll Dean "Bo" Settle, 70, of Campobello passed away on June 30, 2020. He was the son of the late Boyce and Alice Coggins Settle and husband of Jill Moon Settle.
He was a self-employed builder and developer. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Bo was a member of Inman Mills Baptist Church where he taught the Freedom Worship Sunday School Class. He was an avid hunter and gardener.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jill Moon Settle; a son Clint Settle and Rogers; a daughter Sally Irwin and Garrick "Rinky"; a brother Charles Settle; two sisters Gayle Sims and Betty Johannes; five grandchildren Pierce Settle, Brandt Settle, Adeline Irwin, Garrison Irwin and GW Irwin.
He was predeceased by three brothers Harold Settle, Glenn Settle and Bob Settle.
The family will receive friends 5:00-8:00pm Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Red Barn 8560 Hwy 11, Campobello. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Friday, July 3, 2020 at Inman Mills Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Todd Johnson and Rev. Craig Scruggs. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Prisma Health and Spartanburg Regional along with Davita at Wofford and Lyman Dialysis Clinic for their exceptional care of Bo.
Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC