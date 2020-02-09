|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Bo Woolbright, 69, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his wife by his side. Born July 27, 1950 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Mary Elizabeth Lanford Woolbright and the late Deward Boyce Woolbright, Jr.
Bo was a Project Engineer employed with Hoechst Celanese with 47 years of service. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a Charter member of Spartanburg Horseman's Association and a lifetime member of American Truck Historical Society.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Duveen Lysaght Woolbright; daughters, Michelle Ford and her husband, Robby of Lyman, SC and Ebby Woolbright of Spartanburg, SC; son, Boyce Woolbright of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Peyton Ford, Autumn Ford, Natalie Ford, all of Lyman, SC; and his sister, Bib Gosnell (Jim) of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a nephew, David N. Gosnell, Jr.
Visitation will be at 4:00 – 6:00 PM Monday, February 10, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A funeral service will be at 6:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by Father Andrew Fryml. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to David's Kids, 206 Elliott Road, Lyman, SC 29365.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 9, 2020