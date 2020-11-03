1/1
Bob Bradley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GAFFNEY, SC- Bobby "Bob" Wayne Bradley, Sr., 73, of 884 Potter Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Shirley Jean Crocker Bradley and son of the late Manuel Dean Bradley and Mary Dedmon Bradley. He retired from Phillips/Amoco Fibers, loved his family, was an outdoorsman and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Bobby Wayne Bradley, Jr. (Natalie) of Moore; three daughters, Lisa Semo of Gaffney, Melody Peterson (fiancé Shalon Seay) of Spartanburg and Tracy Dickerson (Dwayne) of Moore; a sister, Jerri Allen of Gaffney; ten grandchildren, Brendann Monahan, Molly Dickerson, Rob Dickerson, Austin Semo, McKenley Bradley, Ethan Semo, Hayden Bradley, Jonah Semo, Gavin Bradley and Avery Bradley; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Manuel Bradley, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Wilks officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to: Spartanburg County Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at the residence. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved