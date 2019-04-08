|
WELLFORD, SC- Bobby "Bob" Richard Young, 71, passed away on Friday, April 05, 2019. He was the son of James H. Young, Sr. and the late Ruby Nell Roland Young and the husband of Judy Scroggs Young. He was a veteran of the US Air Force.
Survivors also include a daughter, Jennifer Temple; four brothers, James Young, Jr., Stanley Young, Ronnie Young and Barry Young; two sisters, Shelba Norton and Shelia Towers; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1:00 PM Monday at Northgate Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Bryan McCall officiating.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 8, 2019