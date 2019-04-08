Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Northgate Freewill Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Richard Young

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bob Richard Young Obituary
WELLFORD, SC- Bobby "Bob" Richard Young, 71, passed away on Friday, April 05, 2019. He was the son of James H. Young, Sr. and the late Ruby Nell Roland Young and the husband of Judy Scroggs Young. He was a veteran of the US Air Force.
Survivors also include a daughter, Jennifer Temple; four brothers, James Young, Jr., Stanley Young, Ronnie Young and Barry Young; two sisters, Shelba Norton and Shelia Towers; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1:00 PM Monday at Northgate Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Bryan McCall officiating.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now