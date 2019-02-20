|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Bobbie Gillis Poston, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, February 17, 2019. Born in De Kalb, MS, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm Jefferson Gillis and Emma Bates Gillis and wife of the late Rev. Samuel Haywood Poston.
Mrs. Poston was a graduate of Millsaps College and earned her Master of Religious Education Degree from Emory University. She was a Director of Christian Education and a public school teacher. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Joy Sanders of Greer, SC, Jan Richards (Lester) of Spartanburg, SC, and Kay Nelson (Clay) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Erin Kornharens (Paul) of Taylors, SC, Michael Sanders of Boiling Springs, SC, Steven Richards (Caroline) of Spartanburg, SC, Katherine Vess (Eddie) of Rock Hill, SC, Paul Nelson of Arlington, VA, Laura Nelson of Clemson, SC and Christy Mostafa (Adam) of Charlotte, NC; five great-grandchildren; sister, Corin Gibbs of Mississippi; and brothers, Davis Gillis of Texas and Guy Gillis of Louisiana. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by siblings, twin sister Billie Fugitt, Etta Smiley, Malcolm Gillis Jr. and Joe K. Gillis; and son-in-law, Mark Sanders.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Central United Methodist Church, by The Rev. Dr. Tom Norrell. The family will receive friends, at the church, following the service. Private committal will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Methodist College, Sam & Bobbie Poston Scholarship Fund, 1000 Powell Mill Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301; or Central United Methodist Church, 233 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The family would like to express our gratitude to the loving caregivers at Woodland Place.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019