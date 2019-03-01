Home

Dockery's Funeral Home - Shelby
605 Buffalo Street
Shelby, NC 28150
704-419-2395
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:15 AM - 1:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
218 W. Dr. L.M. Rosemond Lane
Gaffney, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
218 W. Dr. L.M. Rosemond Lane
Gaffney, SC
Bobbie Jeanette (Watson) Wood


Bobbie Jeanette (Watson) Wood Obituary
Sunrise November 17, 1940
Sunset February 21, 2019
God sent an angel for his loving Christian Servant, Miss Bobbie Jeanette Watson Wood, Thursday evening, February 21, 2019, at her home, 1036 North Logan Street, Gaffney, South Carolina. Miss Wood passed peacefully surrounded by her family.
Miss Bobbie Jeanette Watson Wood, age 78, was the oldest child born to the late Josephine Hellen Wood.
She was born in Columbia, South Carolina on November 17, 1940. Bobbie grew up in rural Cherokee County, one of two girls in her family.
She graduated from Granard High School in 1958, where she excelled academically, was a member of the school's basketball team and was crowned Miss Granard High School.
Ms. Wood received her formal education from South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, South Carolina, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education, and Master's degree in Secondary Guidance and Counseling, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, South Carolina. Her post graduate studies which resulted in thirty hours above were completed at the University of South Carolina.
Homegoing Services for Miss Bobbie Jeanette Watson Wood will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at
Bethel Baptist Church, 218 W. Dr. L.M. Rosemond Lane, Gaffney, South Carolina. Receiving of Friends will be at 12:15 P.M. and Funeral Service will be 1:00 P.M.
Burial will be at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 712 Green River Road, Gaffney, South Carolina.
Arrangements are entrusted to Dockery's Funeral Home, 704.419.2395, 605 Buffalo Street, Shelby, N. C, 28150.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
