CHESNEE, SC- Bobby Alan Blake, 57, went to be with the Lord on May 31, 2020 in Chesnee, SC. Alan is survived by his wife, Beverly Blake, and his daughters, April (Travis) Carter and Kim (Kevin) Seay.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at 4:00 at the home. Pastor David Carter will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Alan's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Beverly Blake at 447 Rabbit Moffitt Road, Chesnee, SC 29323.
E-Condolences may be sent online at eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee, SC
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at 4:00 at the home. Pastor David Carter will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Alan's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Beverly Blake at 447 Rabbit Moffitt Road, Chesnee, SC 29323.
E-Condolences may be sent online at eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee, SC
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.