INMAN- Bobby "BJ" Arthur Justice, 75, of Hidden Hollow Drive Inman, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness Wednesday, January 2nd, 2020. He was born in Spartanburg March 16, 1944.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Wallace and Lola Brooks Justice; a daughter, Janet Martin; a sister, Marsha Avery; two brothers, Billy and Wayne Justice; and a beloved grandson, Jesse Douglas.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Debra Lamb Justice; three daughters, Lisa Douglas and husband Joe, Jean Justice and Krissy Justice and husband Keith; two sons, Rodney Justice and wife Shawn and Lane Allison, all of Inman; eight sisters, Bernice Bursack, Betty Nolen, Marlene Krawczyl, Linda Huntley, Janet Boatman, Arrie Smith, and Shelby Wilson; two brothers, GW Justice and Ronnie Justice; his grandchildren, Blake and Hannah Douglas, Josh Greene, Shaina Justice, Dustin Martin, Sierra Marler, Kayla Allison, Sophia, Zachary and Savannah Justice; four great grandchildren and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bobby was a diesel mechanic for fifty years and had retired from his own business, Justice Garage and Belue Trucking Company. He enjoyed his work and the people he worked with. He was loved by his family, friends, and the many people that he helped in the trucking business. The family is at the home. They will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00PM on Sunday, January 5th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman. Funeral services will follow in Seawright Funewral Chapel Sunday at 3:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PO Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38101-2151.
