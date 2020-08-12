SPARTANBURG, SC- Bobby Austell Dorman "Pop", 94, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Anmed Health Medical Center-Anderson. Born February 27, 1926, in Cowpens, SC, he was the son of the late Jennie Austell Dorman and husband of the late Lois Lowe Dorman and Barbara Jean Pittman Dorman.
An U. S. Army Air Corps veteran of World War II, while at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Home, Mr. Dorman was honored as the "Hero of the Month" for his brave service to the United States of America. He volunteered to serve in our armed services as a 17 year old. He joined the Army Air Corps and was selected to be a ball turret gunner because of his small stature. Size mattered when it came to being a ball turret gunner. The gunner was suspended in a glass and metal bubble on the plane's underside with two machine guns and one of the most dangerous assignments in the war. Casualties were very high for these airmen. Mr. Dorman flew on B-17 heavy bomber plane.
There was a close camaraderie among Mr. Dorman's flight crew. He kept a picture of his young crew in a place of prominence. He was stationed in Sicily and could tell you many interesting stories about his time there.
When Mr. Dorman returned to civilian life, he attended the University of SC as a mathematics major. He met his first wife while in Columbia. They moved to Lyman, SC and they had three sons. He was still very active and could be found patrolling the halls of Richard M. Campbell and visiting with fellow residents and staff.
Mr. Dorman was truly a prime example of the sacrifices willingly made by our Greatest Generation. He was an American Hero and many thanks are expressed for his service.
Mr. Dorman loved gardening and woodworking. He retired from Butte Knit and was the past-president of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.
Survivors include his son, Michal Dorman (Jeanette Zurawski) of Mooreville, MS; stepchildren, Barry Pittman (Debbie) of Pelham, SC and Deborah Austin of Iowa; granddaughters, Dallas Fahr (Danny), Dayley Pittman, and Dena Romig (Don); and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wives, he was predeceased by two sons, Timothy Dorman and Marty Dorman; one brother; and one sister.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens, 125 Fort Prince Rd., Wellford, SC 29385, by The Rev. Tommy Sparks. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the USO, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677.
