DUNCAN- Bobby Cornelius McGowan, 86, widow of Margaret Hawkins McGowan, passed away October 26, 2019.
A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Mac and Eunice Hubbard McGowan, a member of Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 421, a mason, Shriner, and a member of Duncan First Baptist Church. He was a proud US Navy veteran of the Korean War.
Surviving are three sons, Robert K. McGowan of Lyman, Michael G. McGowan (LuAnne) and Thomas A. McGowan (Mary) all of Duncan; one sister, Brenda Wiener of Jacksonville, Florida; three grandchildren, Brandi Windham (Trey), Jonathan McGowan (Lorine) and Joshua McGowan (Summer) and four great-grandchildren, Arthur, Isaac, Walker and Madeline.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Mitch Crow.
Visitation will be held Wednesday after the service at the graveside.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 28, 2019