|
|
COWPENS, SC- Bobby Carroll Hicks, Jr., 60, of Cowpens passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born in Cowpens, SC, he was the son of Lois Jean Blain Hicks Taylor and the late Bobby Carroll Hicks, Sr.
He was a forklift driver and was of the Baptist faith.
Left to cherish his memory is one son, Bobby Shannon Hicks; one brother, Richard Nathaniel Hicks; one sister, Janice Marie Owen; two step-brothers, Raymond Frank Taylor and Robert Freemont Taylor; and two step-sisters, Regina Faith Johnson and Rosalee Francis Lawter.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Springhill Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Robert Watkins officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
The family will be at the home.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 25, 2020