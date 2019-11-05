Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Converse Baptist Church
325 Main St.
Converse, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Converse Baptist Church
325 Main St.
Converse, SC
View Map
Bobby Dean Cash


1934 - 2019
Bobby Dean Cash Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Bobby Dean Cash, 85, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born February 28, 1934, in Cowpens, SC, he was the son of the late Juddie Lee Cash and Frances Gossett Cash.
A U. S. Army veteran, longtime textile worker and farmer, Mr. Cash loved watching the Atlanta Braves and NASCAR racing. He was a member of Converse Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, was a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class, and sang in the choir. He attended Chesnee High School and Cecil's Business College.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Joyce Dickson Cash; children, Robin Cash Medlock of Cowpens, SC, Linda Cash Kirby (Steve) of Landrum, SC, Mark Dean Cash and James David Cash (Stacey), all of Spartanburg, SC; five grandchildren, Amy Dalton (Kevin), Scott Medlock, Sarah Burnett (Dylan), Rachel Benstead, and Maxwell James Cash; six great-grandchildren, Madison, Landon, Shelby, Raegan, Jayden, and Rylee; and sisters, Carolyn Thompson of Boiling Springs, SC, Marilyn Henderson of Chesnee, SC, and Brenda Heatherly of Cowpens, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Carnell Bishop, Hilliard Cash, Doris Cantrell, Bill Cash, and Jim Cash.
Visitation will be 12:00-1:45 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Converse Baptist Church, 325 Main St., Converse, SC 29329, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Mike Davis, The Rev. Norman Philbeck, and The Rev. Daniel Godfrey. The committal service will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Dennis Spencer.
The family is at the home of Joyce Cash.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
