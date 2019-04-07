|
CLIFTON, SC- It is with heart breaking sadness and hurt that goes bone deep that I, Mary Dover Whitt declare the passing of my one and only, beloved husband, Bobby Dean Whitt, 80 of Clifton, South Carolina.
Also, left to cherish fond and loving memories, is our only child, our son – his namesake Bobby Dean Whitt, Jr. also, of Clifton, S.C,
Bobby Jr. and I express our appreciation, love, and thanks to Mr. Patrick (Pat) Jones for all he has done and all he has given to our precious Bobby through all these years.
We pray that GOD will keep you safe and bless you with a long, happy, healthy, wealthy life eternally.
You deserve it for you have earned it. Our THANK YOU is infinite.
All services were private just as he had wanted. I disagreed with him, though I honored all he requested down to the last letter.
Bobby began his journey working as a young lad by helping to deliver newspapers, peddling candy, and doing odd jobs whatever needed to be done at the old Clifton Drive-in movie theater, advancing on to the Clifton Manufacturing Company # one, to fixing looms at Drayton Mill, Drayton, South Carolina, preceding on to several machine shops before finally retiring from Firestone Steel and Spartanburg Steel Products with 40 years of service.
Bobby, who was multi-talented used every one of his enormous blessings to the fullest extent that GOD
bestowed upon him as an automotive and motorcycle mechanic, boxer, builder, carpenter, electrician, machinist, plumber, welder, and the list continues on to guitarist, drummer, fisherman, horseman, hunter, motorcyclist, singer, and water skier.
Everyone who truly knew him can attest that he was a hard-working man. No job to dirty or to tough for him, working 12 to 14 hours a day, Monday through Saturday, very seldom on Sunday, as that was the Lord's day.
He enjoyed all his animals, drag and dirt track racing, (even won a few trophies) and mowing the lawn.
He loved Clint Eastwood films, and Country's Montgomery Gentry.
He was an absolute, amazing, unbelievable man, irreplaceable, as well as an extraordinary husband to me, (We almost made it to the gold.) and a loving, doting Dad to Bobby Jr.
I loved Bobby with every beat of my heart through the good, the bad, the happy, the sad, the pretty, the ugly. Never once separating, always staying together – til death us do part.
Forever and always yours, my darling.
Our special memory I will carry to my grave.
Until we meet again your Christmas Angel will still be loving you,
Mrs. Bobby Dean Whitt
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019