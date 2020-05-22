|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Bobby Eugene Hinson, 86, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home. Born May 24, 1933, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Isaac Andrew Hinson and Alma Lee Hunter Hinson.
A U. S. Army veteran, Mr. Hinson loved his family and was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and The Gideons International. He enjoyed baseball and was an avid softball player with the City of Spartanburg as well as his church and retired from the City of Spartanburg after 31 years of service as an inspector and financial advisor.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Marie "Billie" Frye Hinson; children, Pam Howell (Roy) of Spartanburg, SC, Danny Hinson (Peggy) of Landrum, SC, and Jeff Hinson (Teri) of Spartanburg, SC; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Gossett of Summerville, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Michael Hinson.
Friends may pay their respects 2:00-5:00 PM Friday, May 22, 2020 and 9:00-11:00 AM Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A private graveside service will be conducted in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens by The Rev. Rob Gouge and The Rev. Monty King.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 3103, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or Mount Zion Baptist Church, 842 Mount Zion Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
