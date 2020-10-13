1/
Bobby Everette Keller
Bobby Everette Keller, 77 of Spartanburg, SC died on October 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Arthur G. and Teetie Maude Burnett Keller.
He is survived by a son, Shawn D. Keller; two granddaughters and two grandsons; and a sister, Frances K. Atkins (Ronnie) of New Prospect, SC.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Cheremy Harris of Inman, SC; his brothers, William, Eugene, Cornell, Benjamin and Burnette Keller; and his sisters, Lounette K. Cooley and Patricia K. Cantrell.
He served in the U. S. Army and worked in the Construction Industry.
He died at home from complications of cancer and his family's sincere gratitude is extended to all of his caregivers who attended him so very well.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Lyman, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
