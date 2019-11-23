Home

Lewis Funeral Home
1247 S DUNCAN BYP
Union, SC 29379
(864)429-8181
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home
1247 S DUNCAN BYP
Union, SC 29379
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Lakeside Baptist Church
1947 - 2019
Bobby Gene Quinn Obituary
Bobby Gene Quinn, 72, of 120 Duncan Avenue, Buffalo, SC 29321, passed away Thursday November 21, 2019.
Mr. Quinn was born on February 17, 1947, one of three children of the late Fred and Emma Lipsey Quinn. He is survived by one daughter, Darlene Howell (Ronnie) of Buffalo; one sister, Marlene Varner of Union; one twin brother, Harold Dean Quinn, of Union; one niece, Melissa Sousa (John) of Union; one great-niece, Emma Jarrett; one great-nephew, Tyler Gregory; six grandchildren, Dustin Quinn (Shaina), Lindsey Quinn, Zachary Quinn, Whitney Duncan, Brandon Howell, and Tyler Howell, all of Union. He is predeceased by Brother-in-law, Harold Varner. Funeral Services will be held at Lakeside Baptist Church on Sunday, November 24 at 3:00 pm. Visitation will be held at Lewis Funeral Home Saturday from 6:00 to 8:00pm. Serving as pallbearers are Dustin Quinn, Tyler Howell, Zachary Quinn, Mike Turner, John Sousa, and William Turner. Honorary pallbearers are Danny Gregory, Steve Gregory, Gerald Gregory, Gene Gregory, Tim Harrison, and Melvin Reynolds. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to of Sparatanburg or Compasses Hospice, 212 E. Floyd Baker Blvd, Gaffney, SC. The family is at the home. Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory has charge of the arrangements.
lewisfuneralhomeofunion.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 23, 2019
