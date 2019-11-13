|
|
MOORE, SC- Bobby Vance Greene, 85, of 412 Rambling Rose Way, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at White Oak North Grove Nursing Facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Bobby was born in Greenville, South Carolina on January 11, 1934, a son of the late Partha Greene. He was the husband of Martha Littlejohn Greene and first married to the late Jean Rogers Greene. Mr. Greene was a retired police officer with the Spartanburg City Police Department with 28 years of service and a member of Anderson Mill Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Bobby is survived by two daughters, Linda G. Stone and her husband, Phillip, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; Andrea G. Burgess and her husband, Steven, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; seven grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by an uncle, Walter Greene, daughter-in-law, Jan Greene of Boiling Springs, South Carolina and his two, four-legged girls; Sydney and Zoe. In addition to his mother and first wife, Mr. Greene was predeceased by a son, Kevin Greene and a sister, Ethel Thomas.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM at Seawright Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev.Tommy Hill and Rev. Keith Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 120 Heywood Ave., Suite 300, Spartanburg, SC 29302. The families are at their respective homes. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of White Oak North Grove for their loving care for Mr. Greene.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 13, 2019