GAFFNEY, SC- Bobby Hugh Cash, 84, husband of 64 years to Kay McDaniel Cash passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home.
Born August 12, 1936 in Cherokee County, he was a son of the late Fred Cash and Irene Hamrick Cash. He was the former owner of Stateline Auto Sales in Chesnee and a member of Stateline Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter, Carla Cash Horton and husband Terry of Chesnee; grandchildren, Amy Ballard and husband James of Austin Texas and Ben Horton of Greenville. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Reverend Kris Showen officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the mortuary.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC