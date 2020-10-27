1/1
Bobby H. Cash
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GAFFNEY, SC- Bobby Hugh Cash, 84, husband of 64 years to Kay McDaniel Cash passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home.
Born August 12, 1936 in Cherokee County, he was a son of the late Fred Cash and Irene Hamrick Cash. He was the former owner of Stateline Auto Sales in Chesnee and a member of Stateline Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter, Carla Cash Horton and husband Terry of Chesnee; grandchildren, Amy Ballard and husband James of Austin Texas and Ben Horton of Greenville. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Reverend Kris Showen officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the mortuary.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris-Nadeau Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved