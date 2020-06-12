WOODRUFF SC- Bobby "Dooney" Higgins widower of Lee Ruth Todd Higgins, born in Spartanburg County to the late Levi Higgins and Larry Evins Montgomery, passed on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

He was a member of Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church, Woodruff, SC.

He is survived by his daughter, Jackie (Randy) Robinson of Woodruff, SC; brother, Donald Higgins of Inman, SC and sister-in-law, Margaret Higgins of Greer, SC.

Graveside service will be held at Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 1:00pm. Window viewing on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 3 to 7pm.

Sullivan Bros. Mortuary, Inc.

