Bobby "Dooney" Higgins
WOODRUFF SC- Bobby "Dooney" Higgins widower of Lee Ruth Todd Higgins, born in Spartanburg County to the late Levi Higgins and Larry Evins Montgomery, passed on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
He was a member of Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church, Woodruff, SC.
He is survived by his daughter, Jackie (Randy) Robinson of Woodruff, SC; brother, Donald Higgins of Inman, SC and sister-in-law, Margaret Higgins of Greer, SC.
Graveside service will be held at Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 1:00pm. Window viewing on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 3 to 7pm.
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
927 East Pointsett Street
Greer, SC 29651
(864) 877-2581
