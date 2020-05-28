Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Gore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby J. Gore Sr.


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby J. Gore Sr. Obituary
CHESNEE, SC-Bobby Joe Gore, Sr., 77, loving husband of Frances Gore passed away in the early morning of Tuesday May 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife, adoring son and daughters.
Born April 25, 1943 in Chesnee, SC. he was a son of the late Horace Newton and Georgia Mae Gore.
In addition to his wife, those left with wonderful memories include, his son, Bobby Joe Gore Jr. (Glenda) of Chesnee; daughters, Jolene Skaggs (Dale), Carole Lawing of Chesnee, Beth Farrington (Jeff) of Chesnee, Christi Lerch (Steve) of Pacolet; brothers, Robert Gore, Kenneth Gore; sister, Lucille Wilkins. His legacy besides being a great and respected carpenter among many other talents include loving and spoiling and nurturing 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Brenda Gore.
Daddy and Poppa will be so very missed but fondly remembered forever.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
No formal services will be held at this time.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -