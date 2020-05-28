|
|
CHESNEE, SC-Bobby Joe Gore, Sr., 77, loving husband of Frances Gore passed away in the early morning of Tuesday May 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife, adoring son and daughters.
Born April 25, 1943 in Chesnee, SC. he was a son of the late Horace Newton and Georgia Mae Gore.
In addition to his wife, those left with wonderful memories include, his son, Bobby Joe Gore Jr. (Glenda) of Chesnee; daughters, Jolene Skaggs (Dale), Carole Lawing of Chesnee, Beth Farrington (Jeff) of Chesnee, Christi Lerch (Steve) of Pacolet; brothers, Robert Gore, Kenneth Gore; sister, Lucille Wilkins. His legacy besides being a great and respected carpenter among many other talents include loving and spoiling and nurturing 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Brenda Gore.
Daddy and Poppa will be so very missed but fondly remembered forever.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
No formal services will be held at this time.
The family is at the home.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 28, 2020