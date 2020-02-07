Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church
6001 Hwy 215
Pauline, SC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church - Family Life Center
6001 Hwy 215
Pauline, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby J. "Bob" Smith


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby J. "Bob" Smith Obituary
PAULINE, SC- Bobby Joe Smith "Bob", husband of Nancy Thomas Smith, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his home. Born November 6, 1936, in Glenn Springs, SC, he was the son of the late James Henry Smith and Mary West Smith.
Bob worked in construction management throughout his career. He retired from Cherokee Masonry as an Estimator/Project Manager and prior to that he worked for Pettit Construction Company. He was a lifelong member of Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church. He also served as deacon and elder and was named elder emeritus.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Renee Kennedy (Foster), Robby Smith (Cindy), and Darryl Smith; four grandchildren, Jonathan Hart (Mandy), Taylor Thomas (Jesse), Bradley Smith, and Anna Rogers (Jamie); eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Mickey Thompson (Freddie) and Mary Ella Smith; along with many loving nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church, 6001 Hwy 215, Pauline, SC 29374, by The Rev. Dr. B. E. Pettit. Visitation will follow the service in the Family Life Center. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church Building Fund, PO Box 279, Pauline, SC 29374.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -