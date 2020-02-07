|
PAULINE, SC- Bobby Joe Smith "Bob", husband of Nancy Thomas Smith, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his home. Born November 6, 1936, in Glenn Springs, SC, he was the son of the late James Henry Smith and Mary West Smith.
Bob worked in construction management throughout his career. He retired from Cherokee Masonry as an Estimator/Project Manager and prior to that he worked for Pettit Construction Company. He was a lifelong member of Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church. He also served as deacon and elder and was named elder emeritus.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Renee Kennedy (Foster), Robby Smith (Cindy), and Darryl Smith; four grandchildren, Jonathan Hart (Mandy), Taylor Thomas (Jesse), Bradley Smith, and Anna Rogers (Jamie); eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Mickey Thompson (Freddie) and Mary Ella Smith; along with many loving nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church, 6001 Hwy 215, Pauline, SC 29374, by The Rev. Dr. B. E. Pettit. Visitation will follow the service in the Family Life Center. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church Building Fund, PO Box 279, Pauline, SC 29374.
