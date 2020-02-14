|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Bobby J. Webster of 354 Whitney Rd. died on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
He was son of Mary Dawkins and the late Fred Cromer and the husband of Mary Keenan Webster.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2Pm at the Universal Body of Christ Church, 8800 Asheville Hwy, Boiling Spring, SC, with burial in the Church Cemetery. The family is at the Home.
Alexander, Casey & Gist Funeral Service
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 14, 2020