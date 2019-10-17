|
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Bobby Joe Dean, 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. A native of Jackson Mill, SC he was the son of the late Robert Edward and Alice Hembree Dean and the beloved husband of Betty Ensley Dean for sixty-nine years. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Greer and he retired from Bradshaw Cadillac as a mechanic and also worked at Murphy Cadillac.
Survivors also include a daughter, Debby Whiteside and husband, Buddy of Campobello; four grandchildren, Heather Dittemore, Adam Whiteside, Eric Dean and Stacie Woodruff; five great-grandchildren, Dean and Beth Whiteside, Dixie and Raylan Dittemore and Trey Dean. He was predeceased by a son, David Joe Dean; a sister, Frances Pierce.
Funeral services will be at 3PM on Friday, October, 18, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Manus and Pastor Adam Whiteside officiating. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 3PM prior to the service. Interment will be at Wood Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 111 Bible Brook Drive Greer 29651.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 17, 2019