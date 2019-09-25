Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Joe Freeman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Joe Freeman Obituary
DUNCAN, SC- Bobby Joe Freeman, 84, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. A native of Startex, SC he was the son of the late Millard and Cartie Styles Freeman and the husband of Sandra Freeman. He retired with the US Army after twenty years of service a member of the 82nd Air Bourne, having served three tours in Vietnam and received a Bronze Star. After retiring from the Army, he worked for CPW and retired with Springs Industries.
Survivors also include a son, Mark Freeman and wife, Tina; a sister, Gail Whiteside; two grandchildren, Justin and Jordan Freeman. He was predeceased by a sister, Betty Brown; two brothers, Billy and Wayne Freeman.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday, September 27, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eddie Smith and Pastor David Hammon officiating. Interment will be at Wood Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now