|
|
DUNCAN, SC- Bobby Joe Freeman, 84, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. A native of Startex, SC he was the son of the late Millard and Cartie Styles Freeman and the husband of Sandra Freeman. He retired with the US Army after twenty years of service a member of the 82nd Air Bourne, having served three tours in Vietnam and received a Bronze Star. After retiring from the Army, he worked for CPW and retired with Springs Industries.
Survivors also include a son, Mark Freeman and wife, Tina; a sister, Gail Whiteside; two grandchildren, Justin and Jordan Freeman. He was predeceased by a sister, Betty Brown; two brothers, Billy and Wayne Freeman.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday, September 27, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eddie Smith and Pastor David Hammon officiating. Interment will be at Wood Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 25, 2019