|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Bobby Joe McDonald, 86, of Spartanburg, SC and formerly of Conyers, GA, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at his home. One of nine children, he was born May 11, 1933, in Rutledge, GA, a son of the late Henry Grady McDonald and Mary Welborn McDonald. He was married for 45 years to the late Willie Lucille Pelfrey McDonald.
A U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War, Mr. McDonald was a truck driver for more than 20 years and the owner of McDonald Welding Company in Conyers, GA. He loved his family, his dog, Bella and most of all he loved God and was a member of the Church of God. He was also an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Survivors include his children, Diane Roberts (Mike) of Spartanburg, SC, Melvin McDonald (Sandra) of Shady Dale, GA, Brenda Trammell (Hal) of Spartanburg, SC, and Julie Jones (Tommy) of Loganville, GA; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bennie McDonald of Flowery Branch, GA and Stanley McDonlad of Gainesville, GA. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Joe McDonald Jr.; and 6 siblings.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM–12:30 PM Friday, December 20, 2019, at Sandy Creek Baptist Church, 4620 Sandy Creek Rd., Madison, GA 30650, with funeral services following at 1:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Ed Brumlow. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers are Kenny McDonald, Michael McDonald, Andrew Carr, Shaun Roberson, David Moore, and Jamie Roberts.
The family is at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 19, 2019